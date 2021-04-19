xRhodium (XRC) Price Reaches $2.99 on Top Exchanges

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. xRhodium has a market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $3,554.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for $2.99 or 0.00005447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003481 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00033963 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001193 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000318 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020456 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

