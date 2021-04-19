XSGD Price Down 0.2% This Week (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market cap of $42.37 million and approximately $369,728.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00060429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.95 or 0.00272014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004292 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00023879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.49 or 0.00899413 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.71 or 0.00602138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,350.81 or 0.90127909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 58,029,140 coins and its circulating supply is 56,343,031 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

