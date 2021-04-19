XXEC Inc. Buys Shares of 10,000 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

XXEC Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000. Laboratory Co. of America comprises approximately 1.8% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.18.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LH stock opened at $262.20 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $263.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.28.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

