XXEC Inc. Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

XXEC Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 6.3% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 540.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,938,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 340.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.78.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $423.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $398.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.55 and a 1 year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

