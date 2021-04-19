Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,764 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.10% of Xylem worth $19,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $240,289,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $83,597,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Xylem by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,134,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,455,000 after purchasing an additional 363,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $31,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,753. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.18.

Shares of XYL opened at $108.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.14, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.26. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $109.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

