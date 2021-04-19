Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Short Interest Update

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $325,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $862,410 in the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $26.22 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.68. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. Equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

