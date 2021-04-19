YEE (YEE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $767,664.00

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. YEE has a market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $767,664.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YEE has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00066514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00019776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00090174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.62 or 0.00643554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,741.82 or 0.06659076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00040898 BTC.

YEE Coin Profile

YEE (YEE) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

