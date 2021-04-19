YFFII Finance (YFFII) Trading 24.9% Lower Over Last Week

YFFII Finance (CURRENCY:YFFII) traded up 25.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. YFFII Finance has a market capitalization of $197,548.35 and $68,111.00 worth of YFFII Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YFFII Finance has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. One YFFII Finance coin can currently be bought for about $5.39 or 0.00009576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00066545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00019713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00090255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.65 or 0.00648131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.90 or 0.06661545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00041140 BTC.

YFFII Finance is a coin. YFFII Finance’s total supply is 36,666 coins. The official website for YFFII Finance is yffii.finance . YFFII Finance’s official Twitter account is @yffiifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFFII describes itself as the original vision of yearn.finance (YFI). “

