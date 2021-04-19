yieldwatch (WATCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.92 Million

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002154 BTC on major exchanges. yieldwatch has a market cap of $12.92 million and approximately $388,460.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00063711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.88 or 0.00276470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004322 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00026205 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.35 or 0.00687855 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,971.98 or 0.99911687 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.00867455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

