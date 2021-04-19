YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,515 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $39.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.