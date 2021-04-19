YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 527 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,277,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,369,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 947,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LIN opened at $289.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.59. The company has a market cap of $151.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $172.76 and a fifty-two week high of $290.64.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.75.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.