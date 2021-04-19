YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 623 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in American Tower by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 664,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,543,000 after acquiring an additional 28,935 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $8,823,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 6.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.17.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $248.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

