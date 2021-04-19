YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,553 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Illumina by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1,598.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 67,803 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Illumina by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Illumina by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $399.00 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.58, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.10.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total value of $1,529,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,203,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,614 shares of company stock worth $6,360,411 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

