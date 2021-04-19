YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV opened at $155.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $161.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.05 and a 200 day moving average of $138.24.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.92.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

