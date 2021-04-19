YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 5,076 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 144.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 1.3% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $2,455,494,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $546.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $242.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.45.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

