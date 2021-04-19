YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,268 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $55.11 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $252.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.68.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

