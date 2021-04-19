YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 243.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,331 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,752,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 59.9% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.77 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.