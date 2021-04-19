YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.5% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,303.74.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,297.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,109.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1,857.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,209.71 and a one year high of $2,306.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

