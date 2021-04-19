yOUcash (YOUC) Tops One Day Volume of $26,475.00

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $71.82 million and approximately $26,475.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00064999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00087976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.88 or 0.00636258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00040564 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,821,163,945 coins. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.