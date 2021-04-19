Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on YUM. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.95.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $118.06 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $118.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

