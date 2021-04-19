Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Downgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Shares of Yum China stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.52. 49,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,606. Yum China has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $64.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Yum China by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,868,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Yum China by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,599,000 after buying an additional 178,572 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $79,643,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

