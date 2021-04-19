Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.70) to ($2.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.10. 98,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company has a market cap of $648.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of -0.21.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $64,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,263,838. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.