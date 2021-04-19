Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.70) to ($2.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.10. 98,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company has a market cap of $648.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of -0.21.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $64,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,263,838. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

