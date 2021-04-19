Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Epizyme reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPZM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $8.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $823.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $43,606.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,462.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $32,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,178 shares of company stock worth $266,862 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,335,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

