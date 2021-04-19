Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.48. The stock had a trading volume of 165,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,902. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $43.64.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

