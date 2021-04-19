Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nephros’ earnings. Nephros reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nephros will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nephros.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 million. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 43.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on Nephros in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NEPH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market cap of $74.74 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. Nephros has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPH. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in Nephros by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 575,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 266,068 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nephros by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nephros during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,719,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

