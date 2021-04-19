Zacks: Analysts Anticipate STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to Post $0.02 EPS

Analysts expect that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. STAAR Surgical posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STAA shares. Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

STAAR Surgical stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.66. 313,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,412. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $128.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.56 and a 200 day moving average of $87.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 619.30 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $99,453.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,723.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $106,296.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,921.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 987,485 shares of company stock valued at $105,987,239 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 9.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 96.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,860,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 49.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.