Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will report $1.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $7.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TechnipFMC.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

FTI opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.