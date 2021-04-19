Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $820.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will post sales of $820.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $882.99 million and the lowest is $782.13 million. Terex posted sales of $833.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

TEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Terex from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,687 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 32.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 28.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth $1,455,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $46.81 on Monday. Terex has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -780.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Terex’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

