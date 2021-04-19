Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to post $47.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.30 million. Two Harbors Investment reported sales of $88.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year sales of $195.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $242.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $201.50 million, with estimates ranging from $150.50 million to $252.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

TWO opened at $7.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $52,355.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

