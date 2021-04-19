Zacks: Analysts Expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.15). Beam Global reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 55.83% and a negative net margin of 94.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,757.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,550 shares of company stock valued at $508,909 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beam Global stock traded down $2.58 on Monday, reaching $30.76. 422,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,702. The company has a market capitalization of $205.72 million and a P/E ratio of -38.94. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

