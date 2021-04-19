Zacks: Analysts Expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.82 Million

Analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to report $405.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $433.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $374.35 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $333.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.45 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

CODI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 2,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $55,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,685 shares of company stock worth $1,219,324 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.77. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $25.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.