Zacks: Analysts Expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021


Brokerages expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. Element Solutions reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,552,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 241,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,874,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,122. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

