Zacks: Analysts Expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.07). HEXO posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HEXO. CIBC raised shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.68.

HEXO stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 87,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622,090. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. HEXO has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $687.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in HEXO by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HEXO by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 139,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

