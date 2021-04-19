Zacks: Analysts Expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Announce $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.85. II-VI posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IIVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on II-VI to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $778,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,426,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,173,365 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 9.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 214,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 822.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 17.7% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IIVI traded down $3.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.68. 34,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,022. II-VI has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -705.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

