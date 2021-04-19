Zacks: Analysts Expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $265.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to announce $265.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.92 million and the highest is $287.50 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $289.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KIM. Mizuho raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $19.72 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.