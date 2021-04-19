Zacks: Analysts Expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Brokerages expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. Level One Bancorp posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEVL shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of LEVL stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $196.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 74.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

