Zacks: Analysts Expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Vertiv reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 44.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

