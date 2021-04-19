Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021


Equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,969,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after purchasing an additional 553,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,689,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 715.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 103,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after buying an additional 100,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,275. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.91. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

