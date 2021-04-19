Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.56. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.91.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,516,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,418,000 after purchasing an additional 331,081 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,229,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after acquiring an additional 108,131 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,367,000 after acquiring an additional 573,621 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $27.64 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

