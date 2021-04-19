Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.35 Million

Brokerages predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will post $35.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. Grid Dynamics reported sales of $32.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year sales of $155.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $156.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $186.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

In related news, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,208.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,057.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,233 shares of company stock worth $283,020. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $95,000. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $14.56 on Monday. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

