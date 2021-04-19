Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.92 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report sales of $16.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $22.64 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $13.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $68.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $71.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $86.07 million, with estimates ranging from $39.07 million to $116.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.61 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 320.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

