Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.28 Million

Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will report sales of $110.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $111.10 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $97.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $451.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $447.80 million to $458.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $512.05 million, with estimates ranging from $496.30 million to $519.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.33 million.

Several research firms recently commented on LSCC. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $57.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

In other news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,778,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,710.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,541,358 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $5,512,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 808,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $2,370,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

