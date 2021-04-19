Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to post $157.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.30 million. Photronics reported sales of $142.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $650.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $651.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $695.50 million, with estimates ranging from $686.00 million to $705.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.05 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $143,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,068.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 23,029 shares of company stock valued at $280,647 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 41,037 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,179 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.62 million, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61. Photronics has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $13.56.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.