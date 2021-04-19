Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. Sterling Bancorp posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,400%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STL shares. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,872,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $13,699,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,454,000 after purchasing an additional 750,861 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,001,000 after buying an additional 669,877 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STL traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.62. 9,467,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,997. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

