Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.65. Trustmark posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

In other news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the first quarter worth $202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Trustmark by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Trustmark by 19.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 14,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,903. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

