Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $302.51 Million

Analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to announce $302.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $294.05 million. UDR reported sales of $320.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of UDR by 42.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 313,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,752,000 after buying an additional 94,149 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 48,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in UDR by 2.4% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 120,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $45.02 on Monday. UDR has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $46.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.32, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

