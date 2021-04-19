Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.57 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will announce $7.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.23 million and the lowest is $6.90 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $47.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $47.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $103.80 million, with estimates ranging from $95.19 million to $112.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.22. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $7.94.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,073.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

