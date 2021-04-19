Zacks: Brokerages Expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. FVCBankcorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.62 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James raised FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Meena Krishnan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $52,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,202. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 9,027 shares of company stock worth $158,299 in the last ninety days. 21.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after buying an additional 53,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 24,597 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 51,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. FVCBankcorp has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.38.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

