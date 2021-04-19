Zacks: Brokerages Expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.66 Million

Brokerages predict that GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) will announce $113.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the lowest is $112.25 million. GP Strategies reported sales of $128.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year sales of $499.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $490.00 million to $508.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $517.12 million, with estimates ranging from $514.98 million to $519.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $123.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.32 million.

GPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in GP Strategies by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GP Strategies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GP Strategies by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in GP Strategies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GP Strategies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPX opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $286.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. GP Strategies has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

