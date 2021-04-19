Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.64. Kforce reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on KFRC. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Sidoti raised Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of KFRC opened at $56.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.44. Kforce has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.15%.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $85,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,740 shares of company stock valued at $9,578,873 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Kforce by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

